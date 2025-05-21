LAUREL, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested two teens in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday.
Investigators say they were called to Seaford Road on reports of a shooting on May 20 just before 12:30 p.m. Police say they learned two suspects were walking on the road when a car passed them near Discount Land Road. According to police, one of the suspects opened fire on the car as it passed. Luckily, the vehicle was not hit and no one in the car was injured.
Police say the ensuing investigation identified a 14-year-old suspect and a 15-year-old suspect. A search of the area resulted in the teens’ arrest. Both were taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $125,000 cash bond.
The 14-year-old was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person under 18 (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
The 15-year-old was charged with 3 counts of reckless endangering and conspiracy 2nd degree.
Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3795.