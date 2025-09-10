SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore announced the opening a aviation maintenance technician school at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.
Wicomico County says the UMES "FAA Part 147 Certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School" is a collaborative partnership between the county, the State of Maryland, Piedmont Airlines and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
The school officially opened on Aug. 25, with an initial 15 students a part of the program. The county says that once students complete the 12-month program, they are eligible to sit for the Airframe and Power Plant examination. Once those exams are completed successfully, students can obtain A&P Certification.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the partnership and school will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.