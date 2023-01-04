PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Historic Kiah Hall at University of Maryland Eastern Shore will soon house an expansion of the University's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.
$1.5 million dollars in federal grant funding for the program was recently announced by Maryland's U.S. Senators.
Orlena Wilkes, part owner of Squeaky's Cafe in Downtown Princess Anne is excited for the resources UMES will provide her business.
"It'll help expand, grow our business which is exciting, you know everyone wants to grow their business. It will also help us find investors as well," she said.
Dr. Pamela Allison will lead the UMES Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.
She says the federal funding is game changing.
"Somerset County, we are the poorest county in Maryland and we're looking to change that through economic development and entrepreneurship," she said.
Part of the goal of the center will be to support minority-owned small businesses. That is welcome news to Wilkes.
"It helps small businesses, minority businesses you know to get a head start. It'll help guide us to where we need to go to help get our businesses off the ground," she said.
Dr. Allison says the center is up and running, but will only grow thanks to this investment.
"We have lots of interesting equipment to help entrepreneurs prototype and brand their products," she said.
Dr. Allison says this program is not just for students, but for everyone in the community, and she stresses it is free.
Some of the additions coming to Kiah Hall as part of the center include 3D printers, pitch rooms and courses.
Officials say the additions should be up and running by the Spring.