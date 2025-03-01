PRINCESS ANNE, MD - Comic fans from across Delmarva attended "Hawk Con" at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.
On March 1st, comic fans and artists attended "Hawk Con" at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's campus. The new event was organized by UMES to showcase and highlight comic books and the creators behind them.
There was plenty of entertainment for those who attended on Saturday. The event included panels, film screenings, demonstrations, cosplay contests, and a huge selection of collectible tables to explore.
Peter Fowler and his son visited from Salisbury and are both video game fans. He says he wants to start setting up booths at events like Hawk Con in the future. Fowler says, "He loves video games, so I can get out, try to learn about this stuff, and he can enjoy it"..."We'll come back next year to talk to people, get more into the community, to learn, and to sometimes find things we like. We look for things like vintage video games and collectibles."
UMES says all proceeds from Hawk Con will be used for student scholarships.