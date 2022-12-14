SALISBURY, Md. -- The City of Salisbury was recently awarded $500,000 in grant money. It will be put towards the revitalization of the Union Railway Station in the Church Street Historic District.
The building itself isn't on the brink of collapse, but would greatly benefit from some basic repairs. Shattered windows, broken doors, stained brick, and a crack in the roof make up most of the damage sustained from years of neglect.
It's why Salisbury's mayor, Jake Day, said the $500,000 grant is so vital.
"Having the state as a partner is so important, half a million dollars is a game changer, because otherwise, that building would continue to sit in the condition that it's in today," said Day.
The grant was awarded through the Strategic Demolition Fund, a program designed to help fund projects that accelerate job production and economic development. Union Station was one of 22 projects to receive funding in the state of Maryland.
We spoke with the buildings owner and project developer John Knorr over the phone. He told WBOC once the basic repairs are made, the plan is to turn Union Station into a multi-use facility with a restaurant, public restrooms, and a bike shop. Work should begin in the Spring of 2023, according to Knorr.
Mayor Day said it will fit in perfectly with an ongoing $22 million project that will connect Delmar and Fruitland with a trail system.
"We’re investing big money from the federal government, state government and locally into making that a beautiful park corridor, all the way from Delmar to Fruitland," said Day. "So this being adjacent is kind of a gem and potential trailhead to connect people onto that trail way from all over the region."
Dr. Clarence E. Polk is a local pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship, just across the street from Union Station. He believes the redevelopment of the building will be a great benefit for the neighborhood.
"The way I look at this is any revitalization, a building like this or particularly in this neighborhood, can only be a good thing for the neighborhood," said Polk.
Much like the intended purpose of the grant, Polk also believes this could lead to more jobs and raise property values.
The hope of turning an old eyesore into something the community can be proud of and create jobs along the way.