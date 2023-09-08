DELAWARE - The University of Delaware announced a new partnership Friday with the Delmarva Sports Network, a WBOC sister station. Through this partnership, select home games for the university's field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball programs will be broadcast on the local sports network.
The university is excited at the aspect of expanding coverage of its games into southern Delaware and the Eastern Shore with the Delmarva Sports Network, which is based out of Salisbury.
Games airing on the Delmarva Sports Network include the following:
- Men's soccer against William & Mary on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
- Football against the University of New Hampshire on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
- Women's soccer against Northeastern University on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
- Field Hockey against American University on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
- Volleyball against Hofstra University on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
- Football against Elon University on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.
Additional information about televising winter and spring sports is expected to be made public in the coming months.