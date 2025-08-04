REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police have launched an investigation into a Rehoboth Beach shooting on Friday night that damaged a vehicle.
Investigators say they were called to Oyster House Road on August 1 just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, police found a Hyundai Genesis that had been damaged by gunfire. Authorities say the car was driving on Oyster House Road when suspects in a car behind the Hyundai opened fire. Two people were inside the Hyundai at the time, according to police. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information to contact them at 302-752-3798.