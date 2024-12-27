WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- As of Friday morning, people under 18 can no longer go into the Governors Challenge without a parent. The policy change came from the Wicomico County Executive's Office following an incident on day one of the tournament.
County Executive Julie Giordano told WBOC there were a few incidents on Thursday, including a small fight between high school students. In an effort to keep the event safe for everyone, county staff felt it was best to ensure that any minors who enter the tournament are accompanied by an adult.
Rule Changes:
- Tickets are only available for purchase in person
- Nobody under the age of 18 can purchase a ticket without a parent or legal guardian present, who will remain with them at the event
- Each adult may purchase a maximum of three tickets for underage family members
Tournament Director James Simmons is hopeful the new policies will keep the event family-friendly.
"We've had some issues with just high school age kids being kids, and so we're just going to combat that and have family and friends work through our ticket policy that way," said Simmons.
The Governors Challenge welcomes teams from across the United States and even Canada. Simmons said the crowd should be able to focus on hoops.
"We want teams and families from all over the country here, we want our local families to get to enjoy the games," said Simmons.
Not everybody thinks the new rules are a slam dunk.
Jamya Pittman is worried 'the few' have ruined it for 'the many.'
"Most of the kids come out here to see other peers play and I feel that it's not right because now they have to have an adult out here with them," said Pittman.
Pittman said the age limit should apply to those under 15 instead of 18. In the past, children above the age of 12 were allowed to purchase tickets.
Still, Simmons said there was no hesitation surrounding the policy change. Tournament staff and Wicomico County officials believe this is the best decision to ensure a safe environment moving forward.