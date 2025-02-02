CAMDEN, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Camden Friday morning that claimed the life of a 93-year-old man.
According to police, an unknown car was driving south on Dupont Highway towards Caboose Lane at about 6:30 a.m. on January 31 at the same time the victim was attempting to cross the highway. The car struck the man and did not stop, according to investigators. Police say multiple other vehicles then hit the man without stopping.
The 93-year-old pedestrian, David Baird of Camden, died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident. They ask anyone who witnessed this crash or who has more information to contact them at 302-698-8547.