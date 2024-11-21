Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&