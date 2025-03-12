LEWES, DE - A 68-year-old bicyclist has died following a collision with a box truck in Lewes Tuesday.
Delaware State Police say the bicyclist, from Milton, was riding north on a paved bike path parallel to Venables Drive towards Senators Drive on March 11 just before 1 p.m. At the same time, a box truck was driving on Venables Drive toward the same intersection.
Investigators say the box truck then attempted a right turn at Senators Drive at the same time the bicyclist was passing through the intersection. Police say the bicyclist tried to avoid the collision but struck the rear passenger side of the truck.
The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
On Thursday, March 13, police identified the victim as Steve Carpenter, of Milton.
Delaware State Police say the road was closed for about two hours while an investigation was conducted. Anyone who witnessed this fatal crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-703-3269.