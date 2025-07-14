OCEAN CITY, MD - A boater was seriously injured after they were hit by a pontoon boat propeller Sunday afternoon, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
Officials say a boater was struck in the head by the propeller around 4 p.m. in the North Sinepuxent Bay speed zone.
They say Ocean City Fire Boat 1 was able to get to the scene within minutes since they were doing training nearby. A good Samaritan pulled the injured person from the water and aided the victim before first responders arrived.
The victim was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center.
“This is one of several serious trauma calls our Fire Boat has intercepted recently while out training,” said Lieutenant Jeff Apperance, Fire Boat Commander. “Our personnel train continuously to ensure that our visitors receive high-quality care, no matter the type of emergency, on land or on the water.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources - Natural Resources Police.