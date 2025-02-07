CENTREVILLE, MD– Numerous fire crews battled flames at a Maryland Department of Transportation building last night.

The fire was reported at the State Highway Administration facility at 111 Safety Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

At least 12 stations responded from Queen Anne's, Kent, Caroline and Talbot Counties, fighting the flames for approximately an hour and a half, according to the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department captured photos of the response from MDOT's US-301 and MD-304 intersection traffic camera. 

The scene was reportedly turned over to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office for investigation. 

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Fire Marshal's office announced estimated damages of $800,000. Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but currently have no evidence of a criminal act. 

