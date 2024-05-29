KENT COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Kent County early Wednesday morning.
The Delaware State Police report that on Wednesday, May 29th, at approximately 2:20am, a Freight-liner tractor and trailer was driving southbound on South Dupont Highway, in the right lane, south of Barney Jenkins Road in Felton.
At this same time, a GMC T-Series box truck was also driving southbound, in the lane behind the Freight-liner. DSP say the preliminary investigation revealed that the Freight-liner was slowing to make a right turn when the front of the GMC hit the back of the trailer.
The "unrestrained" driver of the GMC, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. On Thursday, May 30th, Delaware State Police identified the victim as Edwin Mejia, 33, of Owings Mills, Maryland.
The Freight-liner's driver, a 51-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina, was not injured.
Delaware State Police are investigating this incident. They urge anyone with information to contact DSP at (302) 698-8457.