SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred near Ellendale on Wednesday morning.
On December 18th, at approximately 9:55am, the Delaware State Police say a Honda Accord was traveling north on Dupont Boulevard north of East Robbins Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the road, traveled a short distance, and struck a tree.
The 37-year-old female driver from Ellendale, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. According to DSP, an 38-year-old man, Delaware, was an "unrestrained front seat passenger" and died at the scene.
On Thursday, police identified the victim as William Malachi, of New Castle.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact DSP at (302) 703-3269.