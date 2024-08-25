DOVER, DE– Delaware State Police and Dover Police recently arrested a suspect accused of robbing two banks in July.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Enrico Mancuso on Aug. 22 after identifying him on Aug. 20.
Dover Police say Macuso entered the PNC Bank on Loockerman Plaza in Dover just before 11:15 a.m. on July 9th and wrote a message on a deposit slip demanding money. Police say he then gave the message to a teller and the teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. He then reportedly fled with the money.
DSP says he was also involved in a robbery at WSFS Bank on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington on July 16th. Mancuso reportedly gave the bank teller a note demanding money around 3 p.m. The victim complied and the suspect ran with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police.
After his arrest on Aug. 22, Mancuso was arraigned on the following charges and released on his own recognizance:
- Robbery Second Degree (two counts)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
Police say Mancuso was then committed to Sussex Community Corrections Center on $15,000 cash bond for a probation violation.
The DSP Troop 2 Robbery Unit and Dover Police Department continue to investigate these robberies. Anyone who witnessed either is asked to contact police.
For information related to the WSFS Bank case, please contact Detective D. Patterson of the Delaware State Police by calling (302) 365-8404. For the PNC Bank case, contact Detective G. Goad of the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.