GREENWOOD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Greenwood.
DSP say on Sunday, around 5:49am, a Mercury Mountaineer was traveling northbound on Greenwood road, north of Tomahawk Branch Road.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved off the east side of the roadway and crashed into several trees before overturning onto its roof, according to officials.
The driver, identified as 65-year-old Arnold Hockensmith of Felton, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene. DSP say that he was "not properly seat belted".
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact (302) 698-8457.