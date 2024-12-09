DOVER, DE- The Dover City Council voted 8-1 Monday night to approve ordinances establishing strict regulations for marijuana businesses, paving the way for the industry within city limits.
The regulations impose a 750-foot buffer for cultivation, testing, and manufacturing facilities, and a 500-foot buffer for retail locations. These restrictions apply to sensitive areas such as residential zones, schools, hospitals, colleges, daycare centers, and substance abuse treatment facilities.
City Manager Dave Hugg said the issue has been a key focus since Delaware legalized cannabis in 2023.
“This has been a significant public policy issue for voters. We did a survey and had a lot of input at hearings and discussions. So it’s a decision that’s not made lightly or quickly,”
The ordinances were introduced in October and advanced by the Committee of the Whole. However, the Planning Commission recommended rejecting the proposals, expressing concerns about the compatibility of cannabis businesses with the city’s vision. Despite this, the council voted to approve the regulations.
Advocates like Zoe Patchell of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network argued that rejecting the ordinances would have been a missed opportunity for economic growth.
“Nearly 70% of Delawareans, including those in Dover, supported cannabis legalization. Dover is passing on much-needed job opportunities, economic development, and property and licensing taxes,”
However, Patchell also feels these ordinances are overly restrictive when compared to other industries.
“We think legal businesses should be zoned just like alcohol stores, which are not subjected to the same level of restriction."
The ordinances now go to the mayor, who has 10 days to approve or veto them. With the council’s decision, the marijuana industry is expected to establish a presence in Dover soon.