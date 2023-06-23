CAPE CHARLES, Va. - The Coast Guard and local law enforcement in Virginia have recovered the tractor-trailer and the victim that went into the water from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel District, Crofton Diving, of Portsmouth, successfully extracted the truck from the water around 3 p.m. The truck reportedly is owned by Keep It Moving 22, LLC.
The driver has been identified as Christopher A Scott, age 36, of Henrico, VA. Scott perished in the crash, and his body was found in the truck.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.
Officials say they were notified around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22nd, that the truck with a trailer attached went over the rail with at least one person inside about a mile from Chic's Beach.
Multiple agencies searched for the vehicle and the driver, including Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach EMS, and Virginia Marine Resource Commission.
“This is a concentrated joint search effort consisting of multiple rescue crews, search aircraft, and boats,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dan Butierries, Coast Guard Sector Virginia search and rescue mission coordinator yesterday. “We are committed to searching by land and sea throughout the night and into the morning,” he said.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Authority is still investigating the events that led up to that crash. The Authority says a single northbound lane remains open around the scene of the accident while CBBT crews continue to make repairs.