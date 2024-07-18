EASTON, MD - The Easton Police and several other Maryland law enforcement agencies found themselves in a standoff situation Tuesday night after reports of shots fired.
On Friday, Easton Police announced the arrest of a suspect on various charges.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parkway Apartments on Jowite Street on July 16th at 10:37 p.m. There police met with witnesses who said a suspect had shot multiple rounds before running into an apartment. Officers surrounded the apartment, creating a perimeter while they obtained more information. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resource Police, and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene.
After a search warrant was obtained, police say they entered the apartment and safely brought out the residents of the apartment along with visitors. The ensuing investigation revealed a suspect had fired multiple shots at a group of people. Luckily, no one was injured, according to police.
On Friday, police said they had identified D'avin Jahiem Lake, 18, as the primary suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for Lake's arrest on July 18th.
Easton Police say investigators located Lake on July 19th at a home in Georgetown, DE and was taken into custody. Authorities say they discovered Lake had another outstanding arrest warrant for burglary and assault. Lake now faces the following charges from both warrants:
-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (5 counts)
-Reckless Endangerment (5 counts)
-Possession of Firearm used during a Felony (5 counts)
-1st Degree Assault (5 counts)
-2nd Degree Assault (5 counts)
-Disorderly Conduct
-Disturbing the Peace
-3rd Degree Burglary
-2nd Degree Assault
-Trespassing
-False Imprisonment