What appears to be a GMC Acadia that police say was involved in a hit-and-run in Cambridge

Courtesy of the Cambridge Police Department

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has located a suspect allegedly involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month that left an elderly woman injured.

Police said what appeared to be a burgundy GMC Acadia struck an elderly woman as she was walking through a crosswalk on Nov. 1. Police say the SUV then drove off.

Cambridge PD tells WBOC the victim suffered only minor injuries.

On Nov. 12, police took to social media sharing pictures of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to locate it and identify the driver. Anyone with information was asked to contact the department.

Investigators told WBOC on Thursday that within minutes of sharing the post, they received a tip and have since located the vehicle and the suspect. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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