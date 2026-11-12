CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has located a suspect allegedly involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month that left an elderly woman injured.
Police said what appeared to be a burgundy GMC Acadia struck an elderly woman as she was walking through a crosswalk on Nov. 1. Police say the SUV then drove off.
Cambridge PD tells WBOC the victim suffered only minor injuries.
On Nov. 12, police took to social media sharing pictures of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to locate it and identify the driver. Anyone with information was asked to contact the department.
Investigators told WBOC on Thursday that within minutes of sharing the post, they received a tip and have since located the vehicle and the suspect.