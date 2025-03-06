DELMARVA - Energy companies across Delmarva reported thousands of customers were without power after high winds and heavy rain hit the area on Wednesday. 

In Maryland, Choptank Electric Cooperative reported around 5:00pm that approximately 10,000 energy customers in the Ocean Pines area had lost power. On Wednesday afternoon, impacted customers were estimated at 2,600 members. 

Around 8:00pm on Wednesday night, the energy company announced that the high winds caused a tree to fall on the lines to the substation that serves the Ocean Pines area. CEC says, "many crews are on the scene and more equipment is in route to make the repairs as quickly and safely as possible."

As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Choptank reported power was restored to all customers. 

Additional information on Choptank Electric Cooperative outages can be found here.

In Delaware, the Delaware Electric Cooperative reported around 6:00pm that roughly 543 members were without power in the Georgetown area. As of 7:00pm, DEC says "crews identified the cause of the outage to be an issue with electrical equipment. Crews made repairs and all members should be back on".

Ongoing DEC outages can be reported here.

