REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - A humpback whale has reportedly stranded on a Sussex County beach Wednesday night according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
DNREC says the whale, 35 feet in length and estimated at 14 tons, was spotted in the surf zone near Delaware Seashore State Park on March 12.
According to NOAA Fisheries, humpbacks can grow up to 60 feet long and weigh up to 40 tons.
The MERR Institute is currently assisting DNREC in responding to the situation.
According to DNREC, marine mammal strandings can occur for numerous reasons such as illness, injuries, and environmental factors.
Images of the whale on Wednesday night showed what appeared to be a giant bubble protruding from the animal. Authorities had told those on the beach at the time to stay back as the "bubble" could/would pop.
WBOC reached out to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute or MERR for additional information on the whale's circumstances and details of its condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated.