GEORGETOWN, DE - On Wednesday, an official with the Georgetown Police Department told WBOC the department notified the public to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigation in Sussex County Tuesday for transparency reasons.
In the notification Tuesday, police said details were limited, but ICE agents notified them of a fugitive arrest within the city limits of Georgetown on February 4. Georgetown police say they were not involved with the investigation and did not receive any requests for assistance.
According to Georgetown Police Lieutenant and Deputy Chief Joel Diaz, the notification was sent out for clarity following several rumors about ICE previously being present in town.
"They were in town, and they performed their operation," says Diaz. "They safely left town, and we felt it was important to let the community know that they got the information from us."
Diaz says communication from the police department to the public will continue to evolve with the heightened awareness of ICE investigations.
"The most dangerous person is a misinformed one," says Diaz. "That's what we're trying to avoid. We're trying to avoid the spread of misinformation and provide as much information as we can that is accurate to the best of our knowledge and receive that information back from the public."
However, it seems those in Georgetown's Latino community are more fearful than ever before. The Latino community makes up more than 51% of the population in Georgetown, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent data.
"It's ICE everywhere," says Klaidy Ramirez. "People are scared to go to work, because they never know what will happen with ICE."
Lieutenant Diaz says police are encouraging people, regardless of their immigration status, to reach out to police with concerns and questions regarding ICE investigations in the area.
Police said they were unable to provide further information on Tuesday's ICE investigation and arrest due to the nature of the operation, though assured neighbors their safety and security remain their top priority.
ICE Detention Reporting and Information can be contacted at 1-888-351-4024 to respond to those in ICE detention and community members, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Information on detainees can also be found here.