LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department has confirmed to WBOC the arrest of Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore on DUI charges over the weekend.
Laurel Police tell WBOC the incident occurred on Saturday, May 11th just before 11:30 p.m. near Sussex Highway and Camp Road. According to authorities, a police cruiser was stopped in the shoulder when a Ford truck passed without changing lanes or slowing down for the stopped emergency vehicle. A second officer then followed the truck and saw the vehicle conduct several lane violations and nearly collide with another vehicle, according to Laurel police.
Police say they then conducted a traffic stop and the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Shawn Larrimore, of Seaford. Larrimore, according to police, showed multiple indicators or impairment and refused a chemical test. Authorities say he was arrested on the following charges:
-Driving under the influence of alcohol
-Failure to move over/slow down for emergency vehicle
-Failure to signal before turning
-Expired registration
-Failure to remain in lane
The Laurel Police Department tells WBOC that a blood test was obtained via search warrant and is pending for a BAC reading. The test can take up to 1-2 months to provide results, according to investigators.
On Tuesday, May 14, the Laurel School District issued a statement:
"The Board of Education is aware of the incident involving Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore, and we take this matter very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are of paramount importance to us.
In light of this incident, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore will be away from his duties as superintendent for an indefinite amount of time. Disciplinary consequences imposed by the Laurel Board of Education on Dr. Larrimore will not be disclosed publicly per our human resources protocol. The Board will continue to address this matter thoroughly and with utmost diligence.
We are deeply concerned about the allegations outlined in the news article and are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within our district leadership. The Board of Education understands the importance of transparency and will provide updates to the community as the need arises."
WBOC reached out to Larrimore’s office Monday for comment regarding the arrest but did not receive an immediate response. A court date is currently scheduled for May 31st according to online court records.
*This article has been updated to include the Laurel School District's response to the arrest.