MARYLAND- A motion has been filed to push back a preliminary hearing for a Salisbury man accused of involvement in the January 6th, 2021, capitol riots.
According to court documents, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. and lawyers for Carlos Ayala jointly asked a judge to move back the February 8th hearing to March 14th, the afternoon of March 15th, or any day the week of March 18th.
The documents go on to say both parties need more time to complete, exchange, and review information about the witnesses and evidence both parties plan to present at trial. It's called the Discovery Process.
On Tuesday afternoon, following the publication of this article, US Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey granted the motion and rescheduled Ayala's hearing to March 21 at 1 p.m.
FBI agents arrested Ayala on January 9th. He is charged with civil disorder and other related misdemeanor charges. Ayala is expected to remain free on bond through the delay.
He also has resigned from his position on the Maryland State Board of Elections and the Wicomico County Police Accountability Board.