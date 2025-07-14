MILFORD, DE - A four-vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in Milford left one man dead Friday morning, according to the Delaware State Police.
The crash occurred around 7:33am on July 11th, when a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Coastal Highway near Bakerfield Road. At the same time, DSP say a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling south, in the left lane, on Coastal Highway approaching Bakerfield Road.
There was also a Subaru Forester traveling in the right lane behind the minivan and a Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane behind the Subaru. According to DSP, an investigation revealed that the Tahoe attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway when "it entered the center median, rotated counterclockwise, entered the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, and into the path of the minivan". This caused the front of the Tahoe to hit the left front of the minivan. The engine of the Tahoe was separated from the vehicle, according to DSP.
Following that initial collision, the front of the Subaru struck the back of the minivan, and the Chrysler struck the detached engine.
State police say the driver of the minivan, a 71-year-old man from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On July 14, Delaware State Police identified the 71-year-old victim as Peter Surdo.
The driver of the Tahoe, a 31-year-old man from Frederica, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Forester, a 36-year-old woman from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 34-year-old woman from Dover, was not injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the collision. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at (302) 703-3269.