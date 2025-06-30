ACCOMAC, VA - Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a deadly crash on Route 13 in Accomack County.
Police tell WBOC that there is one confirmed death and a total of nine reported injuries. Three people were airlifted to hospitals, VSP says.
Authorities say a Subaru Impreza was driving south on 13 when it crossed the median and struck a Toyota minivan head-on just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 30 near Parks Road.
A front seat passenger in the minivan, identified as Gina Alvarez Dela Cruz, 42, of Stroudsburg, PA, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries. Seven other people in the minivan were injured. The driver, Leobert Samon Dela Cruz, 43, also of Stroudsburg, PA, suffered serious injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Subaru was also seriously wounded and was taken to a nearby hospital.
As of 3:20 p.m., VSP said all lanes of Route 13 were shut down.
This is a developing story and will be updated.