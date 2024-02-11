LAUREL, DE– The Laurel Police Department continues to investigate a weekend shooting that injured 3 and left over 50 spent casings scattered at the scene.
On February 11th, the Laurel Police Department posted said police were dispatched Sunday morning to the 2800 block of Daniel Street where the shots were fired.
Upon arrival a large number of people filed out of an apartment and fled to their vehicles or on foot. Officials made contact with the apartment renter where it was discovered that three individuals had been struck by the gunfire.
As of Tuesday, police have not identified the victims but shared the following updates to their conditions:
-Victim 1 - 17-year-old male being treated for two serious gunshot wounds but is in stable condition
-Victim 2 - 18-year-old female who was released after being treated for a graze wound on scene
-Victim 3 - 26-year-old female being treated for 7 gunshot wounds, listed in serious but stable condition
Officers also state that a vehicle leaving the residence Sunday night was commanded to stop and refused. A pursuit was initiated by the Laurel PD and several people were taken into custody. They were questioned and later released.
Laurel PD Detectives and DSP Evidence Detection Unit processed the scene. Officials found 50 spent casings from various firearms.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be shared as they become available.