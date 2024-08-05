SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department was on the scene of a crash Monday that claimed the life of a young girl.
According to police, the crash occurred on August 5th near the West Salisbury Parkway and the Bypass. The crash was announced via the Salisbury Police Department's social media page at about 11:30 a.m.
Officials said emergency services also responded and traffic was being diverted. The road was closed for several hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as first responders worked.
At about 4:30 p.m., Salisbury Police confirmed to WBOC that a young girl was killed in the crash. The minor's age and identity have not been released as of Monday evening.
Chopper 16 was above the scene of the crash and captured what appeared to be a cement truck that had gone off the road as well as a heavily damaged SUV.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.