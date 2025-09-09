CENTREVILLE, Md. - Queen Anne's County High School announced the school will be closed Sept. 10, for students and non-essential staff due to an electrical fire.
Officials say the fire occurred Sept. 9 and was small. The sprinklers worked correctly and put it out.
They say there were no injuries.
On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal released further details on the fire. According to investigators, the fire started in a first floor office towards the rear of the building and was caused by an "electrical event" from a power protector.
It took three-dozen firefighters just over half-an-hour to clear the scene after the school's sprinkler system extinguished the flames.
Luckily the school was closed for the day, the Fire Marshal's Office says. Total damage is estimated at $30,000.