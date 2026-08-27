PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department says a bat found on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore campus tested positive for rabies.
Health officials say the bat was found Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Carver Hall, a science building. Classes at UMES started this Monday.
In an update on Thursday, UMES says the bat was found by a student who was bit while trying to remove it. UMES says the student was treated, and all potential animal entry points in Carver Hall were sealed.
Rabies has a 100% death rate when left untreated and the Health Department says everyone should take the following precautions to protect themselves from a possible exposure to rabies:
- Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.
- Vaccinate pets and livestock. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.
- Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
- Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
- Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside.
- Instruct children to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
- If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with rabid or suspected rabies the pet must be quarantined for four months.
- Vaccinated pets that come in contact with rabid or suspected rabid animals must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.
All animal bites or scratches should be reported to the Somerset County Health Department.