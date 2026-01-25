DELMARVA– State agencies across the peninsula have issued road advisories as wintry weather impacts conditions.
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) issued a Level One Driving Warning effective at midnight on Jan. 25, upgrading in Kent County to a Level Two Warning at 10 a.m. This prohibits unauthorized drivers from operating on Delaware roads, according to Delaware's Emergency Management Agency.
For First State Drivers who must travel, DelDOT's Interactive Traffic Map offers live snow plow tracking. The agency reported over 200 plows on Delaware roads around 7 a.m.
Maryland's Department of Transportation says snow emergencies are active in all Eastern Shore Counties. The declaration prohibits street parking on snow routes and requires all-weather tires, snow tires or all-weather tires.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office also announced all roads in the county are closed to non-essential travel, with deputies to issue citations.
The Virginia Department of Transportation's Hampton Roads Region, which includes Accomack County, asked drivers to exercise increased caution if they must travel.
VDOT provided an update on road conditions around 4:30 a.m.: "The majority of interstates on the southside and peninsula are now clear with additional cleanup of shoulders, ramps and gore areas ongoing. Operations are continuing on the state-maintained primary and high-volume secondary routes with the majority in moderate condition, meaning there may be isolated spots of snow, ice or slush on the road."