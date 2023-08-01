SALISBURY, Md. - The Major Arena Soccer League 3 (MASL) has announced that a new franchise has been awarded to Salisbury. Salisbury will now join Westminster, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Fredericksburg, and two Virginia teams in the league.
After an online "name-the-team" contest and over 4,000 votes, the team has officially been named the Salisbury Steaks as of Tuesday afternoon, August 1st.
The Steaks will reportedly play home games at the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.
Josh Danza, who also owns the Baltimore Kings team within the league, will be the owner of the franchise.
"We're very pleased to welcome Salisbury into M3. Josh is an excellent owner who is a great promoter of the sport," M3 Commissioner Chris Economides said. " His commitment to the indoor game, both the arena game and futsal, is impressive to say the least. He has a passion and proven track record on and off the field already and great partners already on board in Salisbury. It's another great step in the professional, positive advancement of America's true indoor soccer pyramid to develop players, officials and owners in helping grow the game the right way."
More information will be available on the fledgling team’s social media pages:
http://www.facebook.com/salisburyprosoc
http://www.twitter.com/salisburyprosoc
http://www.instagram.com/salisburyprosoc.