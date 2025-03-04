SEAFORD, DE- A student at Frederick Douglass Elementary brought an unloaded gun to school Tuesday morning, according to the Seaford School District.
District officials say the student was dropped off and did not ride the bus. They say school staff were alerted to the situation after entering the building and quickly followed safety protocol.
We are told that students reported the incident to teachers.
Seaford Police say a 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a firearm in a safe school zone and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. They were presented to a judge at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released to their guardian pending an appearance at Family Court at a later date.
In a social media post the Seaford School District said, "We understand that this news is very concerning for our school community. We had already considered the necessity for weapons detections systems across all our district schools - this incident has accelerated the conversation. We appreciate the partnership of our parents and community members in maintaining a safe school environment for all and look forward to your input and continued support."
Seaford Police say this is an active investigation. WBOC reached out to the department as to how the gun was found, but they could not give us details due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Seaford Police's criminal investigations division at (302) 629-6645.