REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A man robbed the WSFS Bank on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach on the morning of August 29, according to Delaware State Police.
WBOC learned on Sept. 4 that the suspect, 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, from Milford, turned himself in on Sept. 3.
Police say around 10 a.m. on August 29, troopers went to the WSFS at 19335 Coastal Highway for a report of a robbery.
They say the suspect entered the bank and gave an employee a demand note. They say the employee complied, then the suspect ran with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say there was no weapons involved and no one was hurt.
He was charged, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
He faces the following charges:
- Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)