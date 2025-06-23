SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware State Police asked the public to avoid the area of Blackwood Drive near Lewes as troopers search for an armed white male suspect on Monday.
The suspect has since been located as of noon on June 23, according to police. Investigators have confirmed to WBOC that the man is dead.
Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, police identified the suspect as Jason Arnold, 49.
At about 10:30 a.m., police said they believed Arnold was barricaded inside a home on Blackwood Drive.
WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as police breached the home and entered.
After 12 p.m., DSP said Arnold had been found inside and the scene is secure. DSP tells WBOC it appeared Arnold died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm.
Police say on June 22, at about 11 p.m., they received a call claiming Arnold was making threats against himself and his family, prompting their response. Arnold was intercepted while travelling to a family-owned home on Blackwood Drive but fled from police, initiating a chase that ended at the house. Police say Arnold then fired at them, and a shootout ensued.
Authorities say a 69-year-old woman in a neighboring home was injured during the exchange. She was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police originally said there was an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning, but no police were injured, according to DSP.
DSP made the announcement at 1:47 a.m., adding at 5:30 a.m. the suspect had not yet been apprehended.
Those in the area were urged to remain vigilant and anyone with information should call 911, according to police.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.