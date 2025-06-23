Weather Alert

...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 or greater expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&