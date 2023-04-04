BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office yesterday released a School Safety Alert announcing a threat made in reference to Stephen Decatur High School.
The Sheriff's Office assured the public that all students and staff are safe. The Worcester County Public Schools also announced they were aware of the threat. The school system worked in partnership with the Sheriff's Office to investigate the credibility of the threat.
Later Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that "writing" had been found at the school and was being investigated. An increased law enforcement presence was at the school while the investigation was underway.
On Wednesday afternoon, Worcester County Public School System released a statement informing parents the threat had been found to be non-credible. The individual suspected of creating the threat has been identified and appropriate charges are being forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.