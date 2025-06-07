MILFORD, DE - One person was injured after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Milford on Saturday.
The Milford Police Department says it happened around 3:25pm at the Dollar Tree in the Cypress Hall Shopping Center off S. DuPont Blvd. Police say a gold Hyundai Elantra was traveling north in the parking lot when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and crashed into the storefront.
According to police, a 97-year-old patron in the store was hit by the vehicle. She was airlifted to an area hospital for medical treatment, and is listed in stable but critical condition.
Another 76-year-old female patron was injured when debris fell on her as a result of the crash inside the store. She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Investigators say the 44-year-old female operator of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milford Police Department at (302) 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.