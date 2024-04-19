SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center has announced the arrest of three men on various charges including rape, sexual abuse of a minor, indecent exposure, and others following an investigation by the Advocacy Center.
According to the Child Advocacy Center, the men were all affiliated with a local church and had access to children in that capacity.
As of April 15th, one suspect now faces 100 charges according to court records obtained by WBOC.
The Child Advocacy Center says it began an investigation in November of 2023 into Jessie Lee Scott, and Major Leslie Purnell Sr. in regards to the sexual abuse of a child. The Center says their investigation found Scott and Purnell sexually abused the child victim years prior.
On February 26th, 2024, a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted both men on the following charges:
Rape 1st and 2nd degree, sexual abuse of a minor, multiple sexual offenses, sexual solicitation of a minor, indecent exposure and assault.
Both Purnell and Scott face over twenty charges each, according to court records.
Further investigation, according to the Advocacy Center, revealed another victim of sexual abuse. Investigators say the victim identified Alonzo Leon Parker Jr. as the abuser. Parker was arrested on April 4th and charged with the following:
Child abuse: custodian, multiple counts of 3rd degree sexual offense, multiple counts of 4th degree sexual offense, multiple counts of 2nd degree assault, perverted practice, and sodomy.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, the victim described Parker to investigators as a "church administrator" and "second in command."
Charging documents also describe a witness who told investigators she was made aware of the abuse when the victim was 15-16 years old.
According to court documents, on April 15th, a criminal indictment was issued against Parker on 100 charges including sex offenses, child abuse, and assault.
Multiple victims have already been identified, according to Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes. However, she fears there may be more.
"In my experience there always are," said Dykes. "So we are looking to identify anyone who has been a victim."
The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center says all three were affiliated with New Dimension Family Ministries on Jersey Road in Salisbury and routinely had access to minors there.
Because this appears to be a case of institutional abuse, Dykes said they are also looking for more suspects.
"We are always looking for the truth and if the truth leads us to more suspects, more defendants, we're looking for that too," said Dykes.
We did speak with a parent of one of the victims on Tuesday. That parent, along with Dykes, urge anyone else who was abused to come forward.
"I've never heard a victim say that they regret making the disclosure, they regret facing their offender," said Dykes. "I would encourage people, it's cathartic to relieve themselves of that burden, they don't stand alone."
Scott and Purnell are being held at the Wicomico Detention Center while Parker was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to the Advocacy Center.
On April 17th, another arrest warrant was issued for Parker, according to court documents. He was again arrested on April 18th on the 100 charges against him including 49 felony charges. His case, initially filed in District Court, will now be heard in Circuit Court according to Court records.
Anyone with possible further information on this investigation is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4898.
On Thursday, April 18th, New Dimensions released the following statement to WBOC:
"We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the accusations of members of New Dimensions Family Ministries. While we cannot comment on ongoing litigations, New Dimensions Family Ministries takes these allegations seriously and is committed to being and creating a safe space for all. We're still assessing the situation and these accusations. Since receiving notification of these allegations, we are actively taking steps as we work with our executive and legal team(s) to determine the best course of action. In the meantime, we would like to offer our heart-felt thoughts to all of those affected by these accusations. Counseling is being offered to those members who have become triggered by these allegations."