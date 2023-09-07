SMYRNA, Del.- A deadly four-car crash in Smyrna on Tuesday has left one woman dead.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Caitlynn Mitchell of Smyrna.
Around 7:30 Tuesday morning, Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road at the intersection of Mount Friendship Road regarding a four-car crash. Investigators say a blue 2016 Ford Fiesta was stopped in the southbound lane of Wheatleys Pond Road, preparing to turn left onto Mount Friendship Road.
A tan 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly traveling southbound on Wheatleys Pond Road, approaching the rear of the Fiesta. Police say the Silverado failed to stop and hit the back of the Fiesta's, forcing it into the path of a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on Wheatleys Pond Road.
Police say the front of the Cherokee struck the Fiesta’s right passenger side, which caused the Fiesta to overturn onto its driver’s side. The Cherokee reportedly struck a red 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that was stopped at a stop sign on Mount Friendship Road.
Police say the driver of the Fiesta, identified as Mitchell, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Jeep, a 31 year-old woman of Clayton, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, a 32 year-old woman from Smyrna was not injured, according to police.
Police say the driver of the Camaro, a 34 year-old man, and his passengers, all from Dover, were not injured.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.