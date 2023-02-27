SALISBURY, Md.-- Fire crews were on the scene of a late-night barn fire Sunday night in Salisbury.
The Salisbury Fire Department says the fire took place on Goddard Parkway just after 10:30 p.m. last night. It took 40 firefighters an hour to put the flames under control. No injuries or deaths were reported.
There was an estimated property loss of $50,000 with an additional estimated $50,000 in content loss.
The Fire Department said that a passerby discovered the fire and the preliminary cause was said to be electrical circuit failure. The fire is still under investigation.