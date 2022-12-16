BERLIN, Md.-The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin.
Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak.
Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee.
The pedestrians were taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and later flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
The male driver of the Jeep was examined and released at the scene.
Both pedestrians are reported to be in serious but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.