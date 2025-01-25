SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced an update to the temporary closure of the right entryways to the upper level of the municipal garage.
The City of Salisbury says the repairs originally scheduled on the right entryways to the upper levels of the municipal garage from Thursday, January 23rd through Saturday, January 25th, have been extended due to weather conditions. The entryways that provide access to levels 1 and 2 will remain closed through Monday, January 27th.
The city says flaggers will be on site to direct traffic Saturday (January 24th), from 7:00am to 6:00pm. After Saturday, barriers will be in place to help with traffic flow. They will be removed on Monday once repairs are complete.
Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when entering and exiting the garage. Additionally, expect possible delays surrounding the area.