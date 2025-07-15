road work

SOMERSET COUNTY, MD– Maryland's Department of Transportation says two US 13 resurfacing project in Somerset County will cause lane closures through late August.

Resurfacing on southbound US 13 (Ocean Highway) between MD 675 (Somerset Avenue) and Stewart Neck Road began July 14. Crews will begin work on southbound US 13 between MD 640 (Revells Neck Road) and MD 673 A (Sam Barnes Road) July 17. Both projects are expected to be complete by late August. 

MDOT says single-lane closures will impact weekday traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Drivers are reminded to stay alert, follow signals, and be aware of reduced speed limits in the work zone.

