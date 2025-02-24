PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reopened a scholarship program that benefits students attending historically Black colleges and universities.
The USDA had suspended the program last week, raising concerns at two local universities, including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES.)
The 1890 Scholars Program provides tuition for HBCU students who study agriculture and natural resource sciences.
UMES currently has eight students receiving USDA scholarships, studying fields ranging from agricultural studies to mechanical engineering.
The suspension had coincided with a broader funding freeze implemented by the Trump administration. Last year, 94 students at 19 HBCUs received more than $19 million through the USDA program.
Delaware State University also has students receiving USDA scholarships.