RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
-
- Updated
Trending Now
-
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
-
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
-
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
-
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
-
Automated Lane Closure System for the Bay Bridge