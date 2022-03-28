OAK HALL, Va. - The future of Governor Youngkin's proposed gas tax holiday is uncertain, just a week out from a special legislative session in Richmond. Republicans in the house of delegates back the suspension, but Democrats in the senate say it would take too much money away from the transportation system. Rob Bloxom represents Accomack county, and says he does not believe the measure will pass in the state senate.
“Democrats in the senate that control the senate may give us a couple different tax decreases or tax rebates but I don't think they are going to go for the gas tax,” Bloxom said.
Bloxom says Democrats are concerned the relief may not reach consumers. In addition, since the bond market relies on funds from the gas tax lawmakers want to ensure the state maintains its Triple A rating. Furthermore, funds from the gas tax go to roads, railroads, and public utilities according to Bloxom. Drivers like Shane Banks say they want the relief.
“Think about the person that needs it the most, think about the poor person, think about the person that struggles to come up with five or ten dollars for gas, think about that person, how could it help them,” Banks said.
The gas tax would be in effect for three months from May to July before being implemented again in August. The proposal needs to pass the House and Senate before Governor Youngkin signs it into law. The legislative session starts next Monday April 4th.