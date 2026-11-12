WASHINGTON, D.C. - Maryland's senior U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced he intends to run for Senate Majority Leader, challenging Senator Chuck Schumer, the current Democratic leader in the Senate.
Van Hollen made the announcement in an interview with Jen Psaki on MS NOW. In a post on X shortly after the broadcast, he said in part "To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person - it's about answering that call."
Speaking to Psaki, he said "This was a generational opportunity for the Senate to respond to the call from the American people for change." Van Hollen referred to last week's midterm election as a mandate for the Democratic Party to bring about change.
"My view is you can't earn that trust with old leadership, you need to move on to new leadership," Van Hollen said, eluding to Schumer. Schumer has served as the Democratic leader in the Senate, both as Majority Leader and Minority Leader since 2017.
In the interview, Van Hollen spoke on what he sees as key issues. He spoke on what he views as the American people's repudiation of President Donald Trump and his agenda, but also said Democrats need to act on affordability, gas prices, the war with Iran, and wealth inequality.
Van Hollen, a Democrat from Montgomery County was first elected to the Senate in 2016. In recent months, he has said he's considering a run for President in 2028.
Earlier this week, Van Hollen said he was not shutting the door on a run for Senate Majority Leader, and said he was in "listening mode," as members of the Democratic Caucus worked to convince him to enter the race.
Van Hollen is seen as one of the most progressive members of the Senate. If elected, he would oversee a Democratic majority of 55 or 56 seats, with a broad range of political views, including from more moderate members recently elected in historically red states.
The Democratic caucus is expected to vote on its new leader on December 1.