snow hill pole.jpg

Photo: Snow Hill Police Department 

SNOW HILL, MD - The Snow Hill Police Department says a motor vehicle crash on Monday night caused a downed power pole. There are reported power outages in the area. 

According to the Snow Hill Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a downed power pole occurred on Church Street on Monday night. The vehicle in the crash has been located and identified. 

Police say Church Street between Coulbourne Lane and Stevens Road will be closed for "sometime" while Delmarva Power works to fix the pole. Customers in the area have reported power outages.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area until the road is reopened.  

